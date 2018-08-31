People divided over attempted murder charges for 12-year-old that brought gun to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa-- Parents and students in the North Scott Community School system said they're still trying to understand why a 12-year-old brought a gun to the junior high Friday, Aug. 31.

"It kind of makes you sick to your stomach that a 12-year-old even has those kinds of thoughts," said Todd Akers, whose son is a senior at North Scott Senior High.

The young suspect is now being charged with attempted murder.

"Attempted murder at 12 seems harsh," said Cassie Engler, who has a child at the junior high, "but at the same time, if you're trying to do something of that nature to somebody, we have to try to get to that early."

"That [charge] is necessary," said Alex Hayungs, a senior at the high school. "I feel bad for all sides of the party here. But definitely, something has to be done. It's not just a slap on the wrist kind of a thing."

Others said the charge leaves more unanswered questions.

"It makes you wonder what actually happened," Akers said. "That just blows my mind, to be honest with you."

Parents Friday said they wanted the young suspect to get the help they need.

"Obviously some other counseling," Engler said. "There's got to be something else going through his head to even provoke him to do that."

For others, it's like a wake-up call.

"Maybe as parents, we need to take a closer look at our kids as well, and get a little more involved with what they're doing, and pay attention a little bit closer," Akers said.

The North Scott Community Schools said it expects to release more details about Friday's incident on Tuesday.