× Shower and thunderstorm chances into the Labor Day weekend

Plenty of clouds throughout the day but no worse than a lonely shower sneaking into the area has we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening. So, just to be safe, keep that umbrella on stand by if you’re heading to those Friday Night Football games.

Still keeping an eye on some thunderstorm development to our north and west late night before tracking across the area by dawn Saturday. If they hold together, then heavy rainfall and strong winds will be the main threat. Once that wave departs, then we’ll get a break for a several hours before another shower chance arrives near Saturday evening.

Temperatures this Labor Day weekend will be in the low to mid 80s in the afternoons with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Unfortunately, a passing shower or thunderstorm will be expected each day, which could be a trend as we enter the new week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

