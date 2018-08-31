NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How to Reuse Old Pool Noodles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is pretty much over - NO! - but there is a fun way you can transition from season to season.

As pools around our area close, do NOT throw away those old pool noodles! You can actually reuse them in several ways. Click the video above to see some of our ideas, plus learn how to make this ROCKET with items you probably already have around your house.

All you need is a pool noodle, rubber bands, a nail, duct tape, scissors, craft foam, and a hot glue gun to make this fun craft and teach your little ones about reduce, reuse, recycle! Click the video below to see if they worked and also find out what Eric is making us for our Labor Day Weekend Cocktail of the Week:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktail of the Week Recipe - "Bad Day at Work"

1 shot of gin

Juice from one small orange

1 tbsp simple syrup

1/2 cup sparkling water

Pour ingredients into shaker, shake and serve over ice