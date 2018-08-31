Into next week: Moderate to high risk of flash flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms are a good bet over the next several days and unfortunately the pattern could produce flash flooding.

If you have a sump pump in the basement, you will definitely want to check on it with this forecast. And it bears repeating again: should you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around. Never cross a flooded roadway!

Synopsis:

Showers and storms will be fairly isolated today and best chances will be west of the Mississippi River. But over the next several days, we will be locked into a weather pattern that brings us repeated rounds of thunderstorm activity. Even if we get a half inch to an inch each day, the pattern will be locked and loaded through Wednesday, meaning that the ground will become saturated quickly and water will "pile up."

Keep in mind that the smallest creeks and streams are able to rise the quickest. These are the most dangerous places during thunderstorm activity. Even roadways can be inundated with water during heavy rain events like those forecast. By the middle to end of next week, river levels will need to be watched.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

