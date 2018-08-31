× Hotel near QC Intl Airport is closed, too dangerous to operate

Moline, Illinois – A hotel near the Quad City International Airport has been condemned after it failed inspections.

On Wednesday, the City of Moline closed down America’s Best Value Inn because they say the hotel is too dangerous to host guests.

The city attorney tells News 8 that a state fire marshal alerted the city of concerns after doing a routine inspection.

City building inspectors and inspectors from the fire department did an additional inspection and ordered the hotel be closed.

News 8 tried to call the number listed for the hotel for a statement, but a recording informed us that the phone service is temporarily unavailable.

The city attorney said there were “a lot” of issues at the hotel, including issues with fire alarms, but said she could not provide to many details yet because she had not read through them all.