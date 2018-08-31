Former ‘ER’ actress Vanessa Marquez shot dead by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A woman fatally shot by police conducting a welfare check call in South Pasadena was identified Friday as movie and television actress Vanessa Marquez, according to KTLA.

Marquez, best known for her roles in “Stand and Deliver” and “ER,” was shot Thursday after police say she pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers who were responding to the residence in the 1100 block of Fremont Avenue.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, which was described as a replica semi-automatic handgun.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputy Viera confirmed Friday that Vanessa Marquez, 49, was the woman shot by authorities.

The incident began about noon and took place over nearly two hours as South Pasadena police officers attempted to assist Marquez with a possible medical condition, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Thursday.

While speaking with her, officers noticed she was possibly suffering from mental health issues and had become uncooperative.

At about 1:48 p.m., investigators say Marquez armed herself and pointed the weapon at police and an officer involved shooting occurred.

Marquez was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The BB gun was recovered at the scene.

Marquez's role in the 1988 drama “Stand and Deliver” was her first big break in acting. She also appeared in “Blood In, Blood Out” and had a recurring role in the hit television show “ER,” according to her IMDB page.