× Water main break interrupts water service in Atkinson

ATKINSON, Illinois — Water service is unavailable in Atkinson, Illinois as the result of a large water main break on W. Center Street, according to city officials.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, all water service was out. It is expected to be restored, but the village will then be under a boil order for an unspecified amount of time.