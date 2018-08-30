× Stanley Liggins trial liveblog

WATERLOO, Iowa — WQAD reporter Katrina Lamansky is in Waterloo for the opening of the Stanley Liggins re-trial.

We are streaming the opening statements live here:

And will update Katrina’s Tweets from the courtroom below.

Prosecutors just called the janitor from Jefferson Elementary School to the stand.

The prosecution is establishing that there was a fire…

just like Walton said in his opening statement. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

No further questions from the defense. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

The defense is now asking Brown some of the finer points of the aerial map. Trying to identify streets. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

The defense chose not to make an opening statement at this time. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

The defense chose not to make an opening statement at this time. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

Walton says he's asking the jury to return a verdict that Liggins be found guilty of first degree murder. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

Walton says police had searched Liggins car… he allowed them to do so. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

Walton says a witness saw a man (ID'd as Stanley Liggins) standing outside the liquor store that Lewis was purchasing gum from. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

Walton says Mr. Liggins was an acquaintance of Jennifer's parents. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

Walton is explaining the geography of the Quad Cities to the jury.

Explaining Jennifer Lewis was from Rock Island, but her body was found in Davenport. He describes it as a "multi-state investigation" — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

Walton says gasoline was poured on the nine-year-old's body.

The fire was initially reported as a nuisance fire. Responders found that what was on fire was a body. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

Walton is giving his opening statement.

Explaining how 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis' body was found near a Davenport elementary school. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

Stanley Liggins has entered a plea of not guilty. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

When it comes to testimony, Judge Greve tells the jury, "You can decide what testimony you believe, you can believe all, part or none." — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018

Court is in session for the Stanley Liggins trial.

This is Liggins' third trial. accused in the 1990 murder of Jennifer Lewis. — Katrina Lamansky (@Katrina_WQAD) August 30, 2018