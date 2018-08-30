River Drive in Moline will be partly closed for most of September

MOLINE, Illinois – Anyone planning to travel under the I-74 bridge on River Drive will have to find an alternate route. That section of River Drive will be closed both ways for the majority of September.

River Drive is expected to be closed September 5 through September 21 between 23rd Street and 19th Street. Construction crews will be setting the first steel girders for the new I-74 viaduct.

Drivers will still be able to access I-74 West from River Drive. Those exiting the bridge onto River Drive may do so, but will only be able to turn right, going eastbound.

All the through traffic will be rerouted onto small detours. See the map below for further detail.