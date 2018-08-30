× “Ongoing feud” with Moline students turns violent, police investigate

MOLINE, Illinois– Police are investigating what they say is an “ongoing feud” between two high school student groups that sent two students to the hospital.

Moline Police and Illinois state troopers both responded to a large fight that broke out yesterday, August 29, at the 2500 block of 16th Avenue. Police say over 50 high-school-aged students were fighting when shots were heard.

According to a statement from the Moline Police Department, two students were taken to Unity Point-Rock Island for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear if these injuries had anything to do with the gunshots.

This fight was part of a “feud” over the past several days, the statement says. Police are still trying to sort out the origin of the problem. They say finding the root is challenging because there are so many students involved.

“Honestly, I don’t know what they’re upset about,” Sgt. Eli Soliz said.

“We are aware of social media reports regarding the possible furtherance of criminal activity,” the statement says. Police say they found these reports were not credible.

The statement also says police will have increased security presence at Moline schools today as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (309) 524-2140.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.