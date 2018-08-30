× Jury selected for Stanley Liggins’ third trial

WATERLOO, Iowa — A jury for the Stanley Liggins trial was selected after three days in Black Hawk County Court.

On Thursday, August 30, a group of 15 people were selected from an original pool of more than 160 potential jurors. After narrowing the field down to a panel of 41 and allowing the prosecution and defense to question the group, a jury was selected.

Five men and 10 women were selected. Three of those people are serving as alternates, but the group won’t know who the alternates are until the end of the trial.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Liggins was accused of first-degree murder in the 1990 murder of nine-year-old Jennifer Lewis. The child’s body was found near a Davenport elementary school, in a garbage bag that had been set on fire.

Liggins was convicted of the crime twice; first in a 1993 trial in Scott County and a 1995 in Dubuque County. Both convictions were overturned.

