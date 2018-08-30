Iowa DOT pushes to reopen Savanna Sabula Bridge by Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SABULA, Iowa-- A long wait that will potentially come to an end on Friday, August 31 in Savanna, Illinois and Sabula, Iowa, is now the talk of the town between the two cities.

“That’s all they seem to talk about over in Savanna and Sabula,”says Sandy Hoenicke. She’s been riding the ferry boat rides between the two cities for the past few months.

The Iowa DOT’s Sam Shea says the Sabula Bridge passed its last strength test Thursday, August 30. Good weather permitting, the department plans to reopen the bridge at the end of the workday Friday.

Car ferry connects Savanna, Illinois and Sabula, Iowa until bridge opens

“My first drive on the new bridge will be hurray, life gets back to normal,” says Dan Pitman from Savanna.

The bridge in Sabula crumbled just after the new bridge in savanna opened. Residents in the two cities could either ride a boat ferry across the Mississippi River, or drive the 36 mile detour.

“It adds another hour or 40 minutes to my drive every morning (to work) and it adds about 65 70 bucks a week in gas,” says Pitman.

Iowa DOT originally set the reopen date to Labor Day, but Shea says crews were able to work ahead of schedule.

However, plans could be pushed back to reopening on Labor Day, if crews are unable to finish due to the weather.

When the bridges reopen, the ferry’s will go away. The last ferry ride between Savanna and Sabula is set for this Sunday.