Girl Scouts Expanding Outdoor, STEM, and Community Programs in the QCA

Call it "Girl Power" personified.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois are working harder than ever to set up its troops for success as times change and challenges grow.

On Thursday, August 30th, Good Morning Quad Cities had "Breakfast With..." CEO Diane Nelson and Spokeswoman Maura Warner at Camp Liberty, a special spot in New Liberty, Iowa where the Girl Scouts can learn important skills, develop critical characteristics, and most of all... have fun.

In fact, everyone across our area can. Warner explained all the services Camp Liberty offers for the entire community, not just its members:

For more information on booking an event or going to an event at Camp Liberty, click here.

Many reasons why the Girl Scouts are adapting is because of a new development in the Boy Scouts. Starting in 2018, girls are now allowed to join the newly-named Scouts BSA. Nelson talked about what she thinks about that change and why she believes girls should stay with the Girl Scouts:

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois are seeing an increase in membership, but that means they need more volunteers. To learn more about how you can get involved, click here.