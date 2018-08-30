In 1989 Cory Dawson passed away from Focal Glomerulsclerosis, which attacks the kidneys. Cory was only 15 and never played for the Comets. The class of '89 planted a tree in his honor and each year the Comets gather around the tree at the end of each practice. Players consider the area around the tree as sacred ground and feel that Cory is with them throughout the year.
Cory Dawson never played for Sterling Newman but has a big impact on the team every year
