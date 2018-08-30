× Bettendorf man charged with promoting child pornography

BETTENDORF, Iowa– Police arrested a man yesterday on child pornography charges, including exploitation through promoting film.

Alexander Valant, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, August 29. An arrest warrant from Scott County indicates Valant committed these crimes over two years ago.

According to an affidavit, Tumblr.com reported uploaded child pornography on July 30, 2016, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The account that uploaded the images belonged to Valant.

By uploading the images to Tumblr.com, Valant was promoting the material, which is a separate felony.

Police conducted a search warrant on August 15, 2017. Officers took Valant’s laptop and confirmed possession of illegal photos. The images showed four different nude boys and girls. Officers also found other provocative images of minors.

Valant is charged with four counts of possession and one count of promotion of child pornography. All charges are felonies. His bail is set at $25,000.