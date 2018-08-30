× A few showers and thunderstorms to dodge this Labor Day weekend

Pretty nice day it has turned out to be as once again most of the area is holding in the 70s this afternoon.

More cloudiness is expected overnight as the flow will become a bit warmer and more humid. Waves of energy will get caught in this flow from time to time in the days ahead, which sets the tone for a passing shower of thunderstorm.

First chance may come by daybreak with the coverage more isolated. So, not everyone will see that chance. Might keep that umbrella on stand by in case you’re heading to a high school football game that evening. Not impressed with the shower coverage during this period either, but if it does the event will likely last under an hour.

Coverage becomes widespread late that night with thunderstorms likely before ending Saturday morning. We’ll see plenty of dry hours that day before another round of showers and storms enters the picture that evening. This appears to be the same trend heading into Sunday before the coverage becomes more isolated on Labor Day Monday.

Expect highs around the mid 80s with overnight lows around 70 heading into the Labor Day weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here