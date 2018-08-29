What’s Cooking with Ruthie’s: A shrimp cocktail from Salvatierra, Guanajuato
DAVENPORT, Iowa- Chef Carina Fleetwood from Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood inside the Rhythm City Casino, came on Good Morning Quad Cities Wednesday, August 29 to talk about how to make a Salvatierra, Guanajuato shrimp cocktail. Salvatierra is a Mexican city in the state of Guanajuato. Check out the recipe for it below.
6 oz. Diced Cooked Jumbo Shrimp
¼ cup Small Diced Onions
¼ cup Fine Diced Tomato
¼ cup Fine Diced Seeded Jalapeno
1ea. Avocado (reserve ½ for garnish)
1 cup Ketchup
1 cup Tomato Juice
½ cup Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
1ea. Fresh Squeezed Lime
1tsp. Tapatio Hot Sauce
¼ cup Chopped Cilantro
1 tsp. Salt
¼ tsp. Ground Black Pepper
1ea. Lemon (For Garnish)
Cilantro Sprigs (For Garnish)
Fried Tortilla Chips
Place all ingredients in bowl, mix well, chill, put into glass, garnish.
Disfruta!!