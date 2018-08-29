× What’s Cooking with Ruthie’s: A shrimp cocktail from Salvatierra, Guanajuato

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Chef Carina Fleetwood from Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood inside the Rhythm City Casino, came on Good Morning Quad Cities Wednesday, August 29 to talk about how to make a Salvatierra, Guanajuato shrimp cocktail. Salvatierra is a Mexican city in the state of Guanajuato. Check out the recipe for it below.

6 oz. Diced Cooked Jumbo Shrimp

¼ cup Small Diced Onions

¼ cup Fine Diced Tomato

¼ cup Fine Diced Seeded Jalapeno

1ea. Avocado (reserve ½ for garnish)

1 cup Ketchup

1 cup Tomato Juice

½ cup Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

1ea. Fresh Squeezed Lime

1tsp. Tapatio Hot Sauce

¼ cup Chopped Cilantro

1 tsp. Salt

¼ tsp. Ground Black Pepper

1ea. Lemon (For Garnish)

Cilantro Sprigs (For Garnish)

Fried Tortilla Chips

Place all ingredients in bowl, mix well, chill, put into glass, garnish.

Disfruta!!