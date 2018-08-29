× Thursday is still your week’s best… Labor Day weekend has shower chances

A much quieter scene across the area today compared to yesterday as skies are slowly improving from west to east this afternoon. Temperatures are improving with the mercury holding in the 70s.

We’ll cool the air a bit overnight as lows drop around the mid 50s.

Thursday will still be the week’s best with plenty of sunshine, light winds and highs ranging between 75 to 80 degrees.

Temperatures will slowly warm back into the lower 80s heading into the Labor Day weekend, when at the same time a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm will be expected each day as well. Lets stress that its not a total washout for those outdoor plans as those chances are passing events during the morning and at night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here