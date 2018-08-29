Marvel characters defend the universe from evil on News 8 at 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- The characters from Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes are preparing for six performances at the TaxSlayer Center over Labor Day weekend, starting Friday, August 31.

Before they do though, they'll stop by WQAD News 8 Wednesday, August 29 to perform on News 8 at 11. Nicholas Nieves will perform Wednesday on the show. Nieves started performing professional when he was 19 years old.

The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man join forces with a man named Doctor Strange, to try to recover the 'Wand of Watoomb' before it falls into a man named Loki's hands. The show has never been at the TaxSlayer Center before.

Friday's show starts at 7 p.m., Saturday, September 1st's shows start at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Sunday, September 2nd's shows start at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. For ticket information on each of the individual shows, click here.