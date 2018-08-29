Jury selection pushes into third day for Stanley Liggins trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Jury selection for the Stanley Liggins trial will last into a third day.

Black Hawk County Court brought in more than 160 potential jurors. Eventually that group will be whittled down to a jury of 12 with three alternates.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, August 28 and 29, prosecutors questioned a group of 41 people, as the remaining 120 remained in the courtroom. Prosecutors wrapped up their questioning on Wednesday and the defense was set to begin their questioning Thursday.

Opening statements will start after the jury is selected.

Liggins was set to stand trial for the third time for the 1990 murder of Jennifer Lewis, a nine-year-old girl from Rock Island.

Liggins was found guilty of the murder in 1993 and again in 1995, but both convictions were overturned. His first trial was in Scott County, the second in Dubuque. The third trial was moved to Black Hawk County to avoid pre-trial publicity.

