Enter to win tickets to Brew Ha Ha and some Brewed swag

It’s a party for your taste-buds and a great cause! It just wouldn’t be fall in the Quad-Cities without this favorite beer-tasting event! The Jaycees of the Quad Cities are excited to be continuing the tradition of this popular event.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at LeClaire Park in Davenport, IA from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. with a Hoppy Hour pre-event from noon – 1 p.m. Ticket are $30.00 per person in advance/$35 at the door (must be 21 or over).

You can count on a variety of fantastic beer to taste from local, regional and national brewers–that’s what Brew Ha Ha is all about. Take a tour of the American brewing landscape–two ounces at a time–from some of the finest brewers. You’ll find some from well-loved places around the QC, while others will offer you something new to sample and sip.

Brew Ha Ha offers just about every type of beer, porter, ale, lager and more. We couldn’t do this event without the generous spirit of our beer sponsors, and the helping hands of our volunteers. As always, the proceeds from this event continue to support local charities, local programs, and community impact projects right here in the Quad-Cities! Past projects include: Jaycees Santa, a new library at Camp Abe Lincoln, funding for low income children to attend camp, Hand-in-Hand’s playground improvement project and more!

