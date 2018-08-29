Elite Trash Can Cleaning business owners bring new technology to the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- It’s a dirty job but Blair Howe says it’s one he enjoys doing.

“It’s instant gratification seeing something dirty now be clean,” says Howe.

He and his wife Chelsie started their business, Elite Trash Can Cleaning almost three weeks ago, Chelsie says business is picking up.

“Blair came to me and said we need to look into somebody that could clean our trash cans. And it didn`t exist so a little while later here we are…We get calls and emails every single day,” says Chelsie.

The trash can cleaning truck uses pressurized and heated water to more than 100 degrees, cleaning the trash cans in less than five minutes. It’s a service Chelsie Howe says that is the only one of its kind in Iowa.

“This is actually the first one in Iowa… so we’re really proud to say we’ve worked hard to expose the Quad Cities to this new technology,” says Chelsie.

You can find Elite Trash Can Cleaning on Facebook. The company serves both Illinois and Iowa.