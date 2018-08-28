× Tre Henderson arrested and charged with murder after 4 month manhunt

GARY, Indiana — After nearly four months on the run, a Davenport man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and child endangerment in the death of the 5-year-old son of his girlfriend.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Tre Henderson, 26, in Gary on Tuesday, Aug. 28. Henderson is accused of assaulting 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Bussell, causing head and other injuries that resulted in the boy vomiting several times over a four-day period in late April. The child was taken to a Davenport hospital and then airlifted to Iowa City, where he died on May 1 after being taken off life support.

Earlier this week, Ja’Shawn’s mother – Jacqueline Majanise Rambert – was arrested in Chicago and also charged with first degree murder and child endangerment.

Both suspects are expected to be extradited to Scott County to stand trial.