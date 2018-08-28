Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FULTON,Illinois -- Teachers at River Bend Blended Preschool, in Fulton,Illinois, worry for the children's safety when there is severe weather in the area.

The school's safety protocol requires them to take shelter in the child-size bathrooms and art closet inside the small school. The building has only has two bathrooms that comfortably fit six kids and one teacher each. During the afternoon class, there are 22 kids and four teachers.

The school board purchased a new concrete storm shelter for $43,000. They used a 2017-2018 preschool grant that paid for $15,000 of the cost. The rest of the money came from the district's one percent fund.

The shelter fits 44 adults and has seating. The lighting in the sheltered will be powered by the electricity in the school. The structure has FEMA certification and is built to protect against EF5 storms.

"The storm shelter would provide a place for us to go that is safe," River Bend Blended Preschool teacher Erin Stern said. "Right now, we're just kind of in a Tim Morton building."

Superintendent Darryl Hogue said the shelter was supposed to arrive before the first day of school, but still isn't at there yet.

"We wanted to get it in July to get it ready," Hogue said. "They just kept pushing it back, because of the demand of structures they have to build."