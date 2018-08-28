Truck crash shuts down I-280 near QC Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois-- An early morning crash has shut down Interstate 280 between mile marker 15 and 16 near the Quad City Airport. According to Illinois State Police, three commercial vehicles were involved in the accident, shutting down the westbound lanes of the highway.

Officials are urging commuters to take an alternate route. Alternates include John Deere Road to the Milan Beltway and Airport Road.

According to Illinois State Police, multiple commercial vehicles were involved in an accident this morning on I-280 WB. The road is shut down in that direction. Back-ups seen in both directions however. Avoid I-280 between Jumer's and the QC Int'l Airport. @WQAD pic.twitter.com/jQH9xGApxd — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) August 28, 2018

