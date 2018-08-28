Truck crash shuts down I-280 near QC Airport

Posted 6:44 am, August 28, 2018, by , Updated at 07:46AM, August 28, 2018

MILAN, Illinois-- An early morning crash has shut down Interstate 280 between mile marker 15 and 16 near the Quad City Airport. According to Illinois State Police, three commercial vehicles were involved in the accident, shutting down the westbound lanes of the highway.

Officials are urging commuters to take an alternate route. Alternates include John Deere Road to the Milan Beltway and Airport Road.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js