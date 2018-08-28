Jury selection for third Stanley Liggins trial begins today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa – Jury selection for the third Stanley Liggins trial was set to begin Tuesday morning, August 28.

Liggins, age 56, was on trial for the 1990 murder of a nine-year-old girl from Rock Island, Jennifer Lewis.

Liggins was reportedly a family acquaintance.

The Davenport man has stood trial twice before in the murder case. The Associated Press reports that he was convicted in 1993 in Scott County Court; the conviction was later overturned. The second trial was held in Dubuque, where Liggins was again convicted of murder.

After filing several motions requesting a new trial, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the conviction in 2013, granting Liggins a third trial. They ruled that Liggins did not get a fair trial in Dubuque because defense attorneys were not told that one of the prosecution's witnesses was a paid police informant.

Previous reports indicate that Lewis’ body was found near Jefferson Elementary School on September 17, 1990, just days before her 10th birthday. Her body was found in a plastic garbage bag that had been set on fire. She had reportedly been abused and strangled.

Trial No. 3 was set to be in Black Hawk County Court, in Waterloo, Iowa to avoid pre-trial publicity. Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday, with opening statements to follow.