In the Kitchen with Fareway: Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats

Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats

Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats

(Makes 4 servings)

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

4 medium zucchini

1 pound ground chicken or turkey breast

½ cup buffalo wing sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a 9×13” baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Cut zucchini in half lengthwise. Scrape out the seeds using a spoon, leaving about ¼ inch thick zucchini boat. Place zucchini in baking dish, cut side up.

Brown chicken in a nonstick skillet over medium high heat until chicken is cooked through, about 7 to 9 minutes.

Remove skillet from heat and stir in buffalo wing sauce.

Spoon chicken mixture into zucchini boats and sprinkle with cheese.

Cover baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 35 minutes, or until zucchini is tender.