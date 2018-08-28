Heat wave could end with severe storms and flooding tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heat Advisories in effect through 7pm Tuesday

Severe thunderstorms possible this evening

Flash flooding possible overnight into Wednesday morning

Good morning, all! Our heat wave will go out with a bang tonight. Today will be hot and humid once again. Without significant clouds this morning, temperatures should respond quickly, rising into the 80s by mid-morning with lower 90s likely for the afternoon. There will be more humidity in the air today so heat index values could exceed 104 degrees by 2pm. Please use extra caution to stay safe today!

By late this afternoon, the atmosphere will reach maximum capacity when it comes to heat and humidity. Strong storms will develop along the US-20 corridor by 5pm, racing from Dubuque to Rockford in only a matter of a few hours.

Additional thunderstorm development is then expected around the Cedar Rapids area right around dinnertime, heading toward the Mississippi River by 8pm. These storms will have the capability of producing damaging straight-line winds in excess of 65mph. Near constant lightning is also a possibility, thanks to a highly-charged atmosphere.

Storms will affect the Burlington to Galesburg areas through 10pm.

Once the severe storms move east, heavy rain could persist for a few hours which could produce a significant flash flooding threat. Doppler radar estimates show parts of South-Central Wisconsin receiving more than 5 inches of rain early Tuesday. That scenario is possible in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois by early Wednesday morning. Never cross a flooded roadway. Turn around, don’t drown.

We’re back into sunshine by noon Wednesday with a delightful brand of air for both Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures may fail to reach 80 degrees.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen