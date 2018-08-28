× Flash flooding potential in spots with additional storms tonight

Torrential rains in spots along with embedded thunderstorms will continue into the afternoon. The rainfall axis extends from southeast Iowa through the Quad Cities. This axis will continue to slowly advance to the northeast. Rainfall amounts for this area could top over an inch in a very short period of time. We’ll keep an eye on the potential for flash flooding in spots. Otherwise, spotty showers and rumbles of thunder will continue for the rest of the area.

Cold front to our northwest still needs to advance across the area late this evening which poses the likelihood of additional showers and thunderstorms. There’s a potential that these storms could become severe with straight-line wind the main threat. Heavy rainfall in spots will also continue with some areas receiving between 2 to 4 inches before the rainfall tapers well before dawn on Wednesday. Thus, the Flash Flood Watch for the entire area until 7am, tomorrow. Remember, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

The first signs of these storms will occur along the US-20 corridor between 5 and 6pm, then arriving around the immediate Quad Cities between near 9pm. By 10pm to 11pm is when I’m expecting the line to pass through areas such as Burlington and Galesburg.

We’re back into sunshine as well as some very refreshing air for both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures ranging between 75 and 80 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

