First Latina chosen to be Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF--For the first time in history, the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has a female executive director. Her name is Zenaida Landeros.

It takes hard work making the perfect ice cream cone. It's more work though, running your own ice cream business. Ask business owner and super mom Cristina Sanchez-Lopez. She owns two Country Style Ice Cream shops in the Quad Cities.

"It's sometimes hard being a mom and being a business owner and doing all the household things," says Sanchez-Lopez.

She's also a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in the Quad Cities, Landeros is the new executive director.

She's a Moline native who comes from a family of local business owners.

"I know what it feels like to have that dream and to work for it day in and day out and to make sure you survive," says Landeros.

As the new executive director, she has new goals.

"Showcasing what they do and all those contributions that they have, I want to be able to recognize those."

Other items at the top of her list include helping new business owners advertise their products, growing the Hispanic business community, and empowering Hispanic women business owners.

"Women can also have an impact in these leadership positions," says Landeros.

She's started a group called Empowering Latina Leadership Alliance, or ELLA.

Sanchez-Lopez is already a member.

"It's for any woman leader who's wanting to empower women," says Sanchez-Lopez.

And later this week, she's expanding her business again by opening a third location.

Country Style Ice Cream will have it's grand opening on Utica Ridge from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They are giving out free one scoop cones and buy one get one half off shakes.