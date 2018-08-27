× ‘No fishing, no swimming’ sign posted at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A sign posted at Schwiebert Park offers a reminder to residents that swimming and fishing are not allowed at the dock.

The sign reads:

“DOCKS FOR BOATERS ONLY

NO FISHING

NO SWIMMING”

It was added in August of 2018, just weeks after a two-year-old boy fell into the river in that area and drowned.

Rock Island City Manager Randall Tweet said the city’s parks and recreation department wanted to offer more visual reminders for what the ordinance is for dock use. The ban against fishing at Schwiebert park was added in 2014.

Tweet said more signs were expected to be added to the docks at Lake Potter and at Ben Williamson Park.