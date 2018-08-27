× New development near Moline’s SouthPark Mall

MOLINE, Illinois – The site of the old Mills Chevrolet dealership, just north of Southpark Mall, will soon be home to new business in Moline.

An official with Build To Suite, the site’s developer, says a Moe’s Southwest Grill will be added to a new development on the corner of 16th Street and John Deere Road.

The FedEx Store, which is currently across the street from the site that is being constructed, will also be added.

The opening dates for the two companies has not yet been announced.