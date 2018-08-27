× Local blood center sharing supply with Hawaii after hurricane

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center was asking for extra donations after sharing some of their excess supply with Hawaii.

Blood centers around the country were asked to share blood with the Blood Bank of Hawaii after Hurricane Lane tore through.

Kirby Winn, Mississippi Valley’s spokesperson, said on Monday, August 27, they shipped 50 components to Hawaii.

“We do what we can, but only after the local supply is met,” said Winn. “We would never ship to another region if we didn’t have the shelves stocked at our own place.”

Winn said Hawaii’s need mostly came from the lack of donations.

“It’s not that the hurricane itself necessarily caused injuries to use more blood in Hawaii, but the actual donor-base itself isn’t able to come out and give blood,” he said.

Click here to find a donation location if you are interested in giving blood.