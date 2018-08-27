Happy Tails Animal Shelter offers alternative to euthanizing pets after rabies exposure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK FALLS, Illinois-- A Whiteside County animal shelter has a solution that could save your pet's life.

It comes after a dog and two cats had to be put down after being exposed to a rabid bat in their Whiteside County home. But the solution is costly.

That's where Happy Tails Animal Shelter comes in. They are taking this case of rabies very seriously. They want to offer a service to the community that they say is the difference between life and death.

Felines and other four-legged friends, all up to date on their shots, living together under one roof as they wait for their forever home.

This shelter could be expanding after what happened to the three animals last week who weren't vaccinated.

Right now after exposure to rabies, the only options are to euthanize your pets or quarantine them for six months.

"Not everybody can afford that. I think in this case they were quoted $7,000," says Happy Tails President Mark Razo.

So that's when Razo decided to make a change.

The idea is to build a free standing kennel far enough away from the shelter to keep rabies from spreading, but close enough for the animals to get proper care. It would be the first of its kind in the country.

"If we get the funding soon here, we could actually have it done by the fall," says Razo.

A six kennel structure costs $45,000. And Razo is asking the community for help raising the money. In return the cost to keep animals quarantined would be just 5-dollars a day.

The shelter is trying to give owners affordable options that could be the difference between life and death.

"We don't want to see animals suffering whether your an animal lover or not. If it's happening, we want something done about it," says Razo.

In addition to building the kennels, on September 4, 5, and 6, the shelter is offering discounted vaccines for animals in any county. The cost for all vaccines will be $20. Call and make an appointment at 815-558-7341.

If you or anyone you know wants to donate to the kennel construction, call that number too 815-558-7341.

Anyone who would like to make a one time donation or set up a monthly donation for $5 or more can go to Happy Tails web site and click the donate button. www.happytailsanimalshelter.org