Find out when the high heat will be rinsed out in the form of t-storms

It turned out to be another scorcher of a day across the area as the mercury peaked between 85 and 90 degrees. This will lead to another very muggy night as overnight lows drop around the mid to upper 70s.

Another sultry day come Tuesday before the air is rinsed out in the form of some soaking showers and thunderstorms. Cold front poised to our northwest will slowly drag across the area later on Tuesday. An isolated coverage that morning will become more widespread toward evening. These storms could become severe with the main threat being high winds. With so much moisture in the air, heavy rainfall with amounts easily between inch and two are likely.

Passage of the front will lead to some very refreshing air with highs between 75 and 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will warm back up into the lower 80s heading into the upcoming weekend with Saturday being the weekend’s wettest.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

