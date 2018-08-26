Women in the Quad Cities celebrate Women’s Equality Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Today, more than 100 women celebrated women's right to vote for national Women's Equality Day. August 26th marks the day the Constitution was amended to include women's rights to vote.

The even took place at the Rock Island Botanical Center. There were guest speakers, food, and a tribute speech to women's rights activist Sojourner Truth. A meet and greet was also available to all in attendance. Women running for state and local political officer came to the celebration.

The event aimed to remind everyone the struggles that women endured while fighting for the right to vote.

"People don't understand how hard it was to get the right to vote," American Association for University Women member Maria Bribriesco said. "It wasn't given to us. We had to fight for it. Some women even went to prison on the account of it."

In addition to meeting Illinois and Iowa candidates and officials, attendees also were allowed to tour the gardens for free.

Sponsor of the event were the local chapters of the National Organization for Women, American Association of University Women, and Iowa Women United.