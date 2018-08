Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Davenport West Football team. The Falcons played United Township in week 1 scoring a 21-0 victory. It was one of two games that featured teams from Iowa and Illinois playing each other.

The FCA story of the week features Black Hawk Volleyball Coach Katy Duncan. Katy is looking to keep the tradition of BHC Volleyball going.