Local runners ban together to run for “Miles for Mollie”

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Mollie Tibbetts was out on a run July 18th in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa when police say she was followed and killed.

"For the situation for Mollie she was in her own community ans she should have felt safe. But, unfortunately, it was not a safe place," says Tina Anderson participating in today's event "Miles for Mollie".

What happened to Mollie is now a safety concern for runners across the county who came together to run "Miles for Mollie".

Phil Young organized the local run here in the Quad Cities.

"As a runner when there is news about a runner you pay attention," says Young.

"It's kind of a no-brainer to come out and participate," comments Anderson.

Young is an avid runner who has seen it all.

"I've been chased at or jabbed at or you run by somebody who seems to be stumbling around or questionable at night. Sometimes you are driven to think the worst thoughts."

You've heard the usual tips like don't blast music or run with a buddy.

But today, he shares how local runners can combat potential predators during a run. All with a simple device. A running tag that goes on your shirt.

"It's blue tooth connected to your phone," says Young. "You just push a button, you don't have to open an app or anything, it calls authorities, it alerts a couple other numbers, records audio, and location services."

All this, to raise a concern, to remember a young woman, and unite a community.

"That was kind of a push from Mollie's brother. That people would be kind and make friends and run together," stresses Young.

And always remember: safety first.