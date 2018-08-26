× Few storms Sunday evening… staying hot and humid on Monday

No doubt, it was another hot and humid afternoon! We’ll be tracking a few showers and storms this Sunday evening, and the best chance for any rain is still going to be north of I-80. It’s possible that one or two of these storms could produce gusty winds and a little hail.

After midnight, we’ll be left with a few showers for Monday morning. It will be very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Get ready for another hot day on Monday with highs in the low 90s. Unfortunately, the humidity will make it feel more like 100 at times. While most of our Monday will be partly cloudy, showers and storms are likely for Tuesday as a cold front starts to move through. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s, but that front will cool us down into the upper 70s on Wednesday. Showers and storms will end on Wednesday morning, and we’ll see some sun that afternoon.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham