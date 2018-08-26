× Check to see if your school is getting out early tomorrow due to weather

QUAD CITIES– A number of schools are letting students out early on Monday, August 27, 2018 due to hot temperatures and no air conditioning.

Alleman High School: Students dismissed at 11:45 a.m. on Monday. Students are allowed to wear an Alleman t-shirt, gym shorts and carry water bottles. Lunch will not be served.

Rockridge Schools: Students dismissed at 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heat.

Moline schools without air conditioning: Students dismissed one hour early

