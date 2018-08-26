× At least one dead in car crash in Orion, Illinois

ORION, Illinois– At least one person is dead, and a number of others injured after a car accident in Orion, Illinois.

It happened on Route 150 near 200th Street just before the bend in the road further south on Route 150 just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

There are at least two cars involved, and the road is still blocked.

Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into the crash. Right now they are still actively processing the scene with help from the Orion Police Department and the Coal Valley Police Department.

We have a News 8 crew on scene.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.