× Another Heat Advisory will be in place on Sunday

After a little fog here and there, we’re in for another very hot and humid afternoon! Highs will once again be in the low 90s, but the humidity will be the main issue. A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon since the heat index will easily reach 95-105. We’ll remain dry for most of the day, but a few storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Most of these storms will remain north of I-80, and they could produce some gusty winds and hail.

A few showers may linger early Monday morning, and it’s going to stay muggy with lows in the lower 70s. We’re going to be hot and humid again that afternoon with the heat index around 100.

A cold front moving in late on Tuesday will bring scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but we’ll start to clear out that afternoon. It will be much cooler by then with highs in the 70s!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham