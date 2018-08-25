The Score Week 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first week of high school football is in the books. Here is a look at the first Score of the season.

:34 Moline vs Geneseo. Moline goes on the road and beats the Maple Leafs 36-3

3:12 Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf. The Bulldogs shutout the Spartans 20-0

5:07 Assumption vs Alleman. A cross river rivalry gets renewed after 34 years. Alleman wins 38-19.

6:19 Davenport West vs United Township. West goes to United Township and gets win 21-0.

7:17 St. Charles East vs Rock Island. Rock Island falls 41-14 in their home opener.

8:18 Dubuque Hemstead vs Davenport North. Davenport North blocks 3 fields goals to beats Hempstead 11-10.

:12 Orion vs Spring Valley Hall. Orion picks up road win over Hall 42-21.

:54 Big night in Rockridge. Tom Hasson is back and healthy as the Rockets Softball is honored before the football Game. Rockridge then beats Monmouth-Roseville 28-22.

3:17 Erie-Prophetstown vs Bureau Valley. The Storm cruise to a 28-16 win in week 1.

4:13 Morrison vs Sherrard. Morrison gives their new coach Ryan Oetting his first win in his first game.

4:40 Princeton vs Riverdale. Princeton shuts out the Rams 41-0.

5:29 Illini West vs Annawan-Wethersfield. Illini West scores 24-0.

6:24 Farmington vs Stark County. Stark County drops their opener to Farmington 32-14.

:06 Wilton vs Durant. First game of the Backyard Challenge between Durant and Wilton. Beavers go on to win 27-13.

:47 Northeast vs Camanche. Camanche wins the Inaugural Battle of the Blue game over Northeast 34-18.

1:31 Mediapolis vs West Burlington ND. Mediapolis shuts out the Falcons 44-0.

2:21 Wapello vs Louisa-Muscatine. In a close game Wapello beats L&M 34-28.

Listen to what we learned in week 1 of The Score. Who impressed us the most in week 1. Plus the Stocking stat of the night and a look back of some of the best plays in a rollout.