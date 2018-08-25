Along with a few storms, the heat and humidity will return on Sunday

It sure felt a lot more like summer today! A Heat Advisory will still be in effect until 7 PM for the QC and areas to the southwest. This muggy air isn’t going anywhere tonight. Overnight lows will only drop near 70, and we could see a little fog by early Sunday morning.

We’ll be right back into the heat and humidity on Sunday with highs in the low 90s. It’s going to feel more like the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. While many of us will see a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll be watching a few isolated showers and storms north of Highway 30. Most of this rain will pass though late in the afternoon and evening. One or two storms could pack some gusty winds and hail.

The low 90s will be back on Monday, but we’ll be tracking a cold front moving in late that night. Scattered showers and storms are expected by Monday night into Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Thankfully, we’ll drop into the upper 70s on Wednesday with the sunshine returning.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham