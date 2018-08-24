× Tracking severe storms later this evening for parts of the area

Keeping an eye to the sky as we head into the evening hours as the last wave of showers and thunderstorms moves through before the high heat and humidity returns.

One of two of these storms could become severe as we head into the later evening hours. Strong winds and hail are the primary threats. It appears, areas near the I 80 corridor and points south could likely see that chance. Where I see decent cloud growth develop to our west this evening is when I can better track these storms.

The threat will end by midnight as the system exits the area. Once it does, hot and humid air will settle in for the weekend into early next week! Heat index values may reach 100 degrees in some spots. We’ll likely rinse some of this humidity out in the form of more showers and thunderstorms by next Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here