Rock Island’s The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally Moved Indoors

ROCK ISLAND- Friday, August 24th’s The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally is being moved indoors because of rain.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders from the school, to still get there at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We’ll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. INSIDE THE SCHOOL GYMNASIUM. You’re asked to go through the GYMNASIUM DOORS to get inside the building. Our coverage still goes until 7 a.m.

Just like last year, we want each school to come up with their best ‘Pre-Game Pep Rally’ signs for their morning. We’d like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes from Dr. Beth Narske and the Rock Island Animal Hospital, who’s sponsoring Friday morning’s event! Chick-fil-A will be bringing breakfast around 6:30 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR THOUGH: We want students to show off any unique talents that they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, you can do a rubik’s cube really fast, or you can say the alphabet really fast backwards) we want to know about it. Maybe we’ll show you off on the air Friday morning.

Hopefully, the Rocks kick off the pep rally season with a ton of school spirit, even if it is indoors!