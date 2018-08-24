× Take a look at Kinnick Stadium north end zone upgrades

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Our colleagues at WHOtv got a sneak peek inside recently renovated Kinnick Stadium this week.

Channel 13’s Andy Fales had exclusive access to the new north end zone project and says it is coming along nicely. The big upgrade has gone up fast, and it’s nearly vertical.

It won’t be completely done this season, but the three-tiered stands look great. There will be more legroom, and eventually, more bathrooms.

Project manager Mike Kearns says the “the world’s biggest, best Hawkeye sports bar” will also be a part of the finished facility – but the bar won’t be ready this season. The large area will have 60 TVs and multiple bars. There’s also a skywalk that leads immediately to the bus terminal and parking garage. There are huge glass windows on both sides and an incredible view of the field.

Here are some pics from inside…

Last set. This large space is what project mgr Mike Kearns calls “the biggest, greatest Hawkeye sports bar ever.” Huge with glass on both sides and great field views. Whole club level provides all-new view onto field from moment you walk in. Brick and iron accents. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/L2qRvqBbfD — Andy Fales (@AndyFales) August 23, 2018

I love my job somedays! Got a behind-the-scenes tour of the new north end zone at Kinnick with @AndyFales Hawkeye fans – get excited! pic.twitter.com/XteNGOq3mM — Randy Schumacher (@Darandar80) August 23, 2018