Police use On-Star system to pin car thief in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois - Policed used a car's OnStar system to stop a car thief and arrest the driver.

Moline and East Moline police departments teamed up to pin in the car near 13th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline.

They say the driver tried to ram one of the squad cars to get away, but failed.

The incident started with a call to a home on the 2300 block of 31st Street in Moline. Police say Damion Moenck broke into the house, stole a woman's purse, and drove off with her car.

"These guys have no respect for authority," said Detective Michael Griffin of the Moline Police Department, "They have no respect for laws obviously, and they drive very recklessly. Had he seen us and us not being able to contain him, he would have driven away at a high rated speed further endangering the public."

Moenck is now facing several charges including burglary and reckless conduct.