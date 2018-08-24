NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Make Your Own Sign (and go to OMG BeckyFest!)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every now and then, we like to bring in a special guest for our weekly craft segment, Nailed It Or Failed It, on WQAD News 8 at 11am.

Today, we were happy to have Mary Talbert, the Owner of Crafted QC in downtown Davenport, join us once again to show us how to make a unique craft and tell us about a unique event happening this weekend.

Click the video clip above to see how you can make your own signs.

After you do that, click the video clip below to hear about OMG BeckyFest, a huge vendor event hosted by Crafted QC. It takes place tomorrow and Sunday inside and around the RiverCenter as part of the Alternating Currents Festival. Barrel House is also going to make a special cocktail for the event and one of the restaurant's bartenders joined us for Cocktail of the Week to give everyone a taste of the Becky Cocktail: