Home security systems help deter, fight crime

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Homeowners in Davenport are turning to home security systems, equipped with alarms and cameras, to protect themselves against crime in the area.

Beth Ketz, with Per Mar Security, says that the security provider has seen an increase in sales and installments as car thieves and home burglaries continue to keep homeowners on edge.

Ketz says she was called by a customer who had their car stolen out of their driveway, then days later found himself staring a potential burglar right in the face outside of his home.

Ketz says more and more people are asking to have cameras installed to protect themselves from these instances.

"If (criminals) see cameras, they are less likely to do something because they know that they're being watched." she said. "Some people think 'oh I've been hit I wont get hit again,' but a lot of times (criminals) think 'it was easy the first time, i'm gonna come back."

The security systems also help provide evidence to police when solving crimes. Similar to the way a home security system provided the evidence that ultimately led to the arrest of the man who killed Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa.